I’m fighting the perception of what audience thinks of me: Ananya Panday

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, Sept 1:  Actor Ananya Panday, set to make her web series debut with “Call Me Bae”, says she wants to break out of her perceived image in the audience and industry, and that will happen when she is in a position to say no to offers that feed into a certain stereotype. “Call Me Bae”, directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, sees Ananya’s Bae leading a privileged life in New Delhi, before she is disowned by her family. The eight-episode series will debut on Prime Video on September 6.
The actor, who made her debut with 2019’s rom-com “Student of the Year 2”, said “fighting perception” is a challenge that she continues to deal with as an individual.
“When you start up with a certain kind of film, people put you in a box and they would expect the same thing from you.
“So, I’m fighting the perception of what the audience thinks of me and the kind of work you get within the industry. When something of yours does well, you get the same offers, and it is up to us as actors if we have that position where we can say no,” Ananya told PTI in an interview here.
Sometimes saying no is more important than yes because that defines you as an actor and a person, she added.
“You can be scared that, ‘Oh this is such a big opportunity, what if I say no to this’. But then, in the long term, it does well because you are not feeding into a stereotype. “You are reinventing, challenging yourself and doing something different. All this might mean that you are missing out on something that seems big but actually, you are choosing growth over doing something similar.”
“Call Me Bae” marks the web series debut for the 25-year-old, whose previous films such as “Gehraiyaan” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” were direct-to-digital releases.
Ananya said playing Bae, a young woman who goes on riches to rags journey, was a “dream role” for her. (PTI)

