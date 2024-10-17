22 C
It was too tempting, I manifested it: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Citadel

Mumbai, Oct 16: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is playing the role of an agent in “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, on Tuesday said women doing the “heavy lifting” in action sequences in spy stories is fantastic. The Prime Video series, also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, is billed as a riveting narrative that fuses elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story. “From time immemorial, if there’s a spy series or film, there’s always a male character at the centre of it, doing all the cool action, dialogues, and saving the day. What sets this apart is, I get to kick some a**, and it’s fantastic,” Prabhu said at the trailer launch of the India chapter of the series.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads the parent show of “Citadel” while Matilda de Angelis stars in “Citadel: Diana”. “With people like Priyanka Chopra and Matilda doing some of the heavy lifting, I think it is an amazing way to represent women of society correctly. We do it all, don’t we? It is a balanced world of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. It was too tempting an offer and I manifested it,” the actor said.

The actor, who has previously tried her hands on action while working on season two of “The Family Man”, said it’s great to see women doing action sequences and that the future seems “bright”.

“It sounds cool that it is female (driven) but it should be an equal playing ground where intelligence, talent, and strength decide your fate, irrespective of gender, and that would be an amazing place to be at. I’m happy to be part of this world, and that has already started to take centre stage. The opportunity to work with talent from across the world, the platform is becoming wider, and the future seems bright for everyone.” The India chapter of the global drama “Citadel”, also starring Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikander Kher, will premiere on November 7 on Prime Video. (PTI)

