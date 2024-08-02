29 C
Friday, August 2, 2024
Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ to premiere on November 7

Mumbai, Aug 1: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, the India chapter of the global drama “Citadel”, will premiere on August 7, Prime Video announced on Thursday.

The series, set in the 1990s, is directed by Raj Nidomoru and Krishna DK of “The Family Man” and “Farzi” fame.  “Citadel: Honey Bunny” is billed as a riveting narrative that “fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story. The show will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. “Citadel: Honey Bunny” is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon. The show is produced by D2R films Production.

“We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ today. The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the ’90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast…,” said Nikhil

Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay  Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” stated Raj & DK. (PTI)

