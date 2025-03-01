26 C
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Jamie Campbell Bower, Eddie Marsan board ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ season three

Los Angeles, Feb 28: “Stranger Things” star Jamie Campbell Bower and “Sherlock Holmes” actor Eddie Marsan have joined the cast for the third season of Prime Video series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”.

The third chapter, which is in pre-production, will begin filming this spring in the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK. According to a press release, Bower will be a series regular, while Marsan will appear in a recurring role.

“The Rings of Power” is primarily based on the appendices of J R R Tolkien’s famed book series, specifically the description of Middle Earth’s Second Age. It features younger versions of some of the key characters from the novels, which were earlier translated for the screen by Peter Jackson in two trilogies – “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”.

The ensemble cast of the series include Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Charles Edward, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Benjamin Walker, Peter Mullan, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Tristan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards.

Charlotte Brandstrom, who served as co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes in seasons one and two, returns as executive producer and director for the third season.

She is joined by returning director Sanaa Hamri, who helmed several episodes in season two, and veteran director Stefan Schwartz, marking his first involvement with the series. (PTI)

