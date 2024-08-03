John Abraham slams journalist for ‘bad questions’

Mumbai, Aug 2: “Can I call out bad questions and idiots” is how John Abraham responded to a journalist who said the actor was doing the same thing by turning up in back-to-back action movies.

Abraham, 51, who most recently played the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” last year, shot back at the journalist, saying, “Have you seen the movie?”

When the reporter said he had seen the trailer (of ‘Vedaa’), the actor, in a lighter tone, said, “Watch the film and then judge. And then I’m all yours. Whatever you say. But if you’re wrong, I’m going to turn you around and tear you apart.” Abraham said “Vedaa”, which reunites him with Nikhil Advani after “Batla House” and “Satyamev Jayate”, is not just another action film.

“It’s a very emotional film. When you will see the film, you will understand what I’m talking about. It’s a beautiful emotional story. And I get moved sometimes when I see it in the edit. You get tears in your eyes, It’s beautiful,” Abraham told reporters here on Thursday.

Helmed by Nikhil Advani, the film is inspired from real life and revolves around caste discrimination. The titular role is played by Sharvari while Abraham is in the role of her mentor, former Major Abhimanyu Kanwar.

Advani said it is unfortunate that the topic he raised in the film is still prevalent in today’s time.

“It’s (the film) heavily fictionalized, but unfortunately, the germs in the seeds of what the story is and what Vedaa actually goes through is very prevalent, even in the country right now,” he said.

Advani said he was surprised that the film was stuck with the censor board when he had a good experience with them during the certification of his previous productions.

“We were actually really surprised that nobody was having a conversation. But eventually, I just have to say that I was floored by the way they approached it when they finally saw it and understood the context in which the film had been made.

“The revising committee really helped us. We already have the censor certificate,” he said addressing the delay in getting the film certified. (PTI)