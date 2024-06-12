32 C
Julianna Margulies won’t be part of ‘The Morning Show’ season 4

LOS ANGELES, June 11: “The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies won’t return for the upcoming fourth season of the award-winning drama series “The Morning Show”.

Sources told Variety that the decision was made before the controversy stirred by a podcast that featured Margulies last year.

The actor was offered a one-episode appearance in season four of the Apple TV+ show that she turned down, they said.

Margulies, also known for films such as “Snakes on a Plane” and “The Upside”, joined “The Morning Show” in the second season as journalist Laura Peterson, who becomes Bradley Jackson’s (Reese Witherspoon) love interest.

While Laura and Bradley break up early in season three, the former’s arc continues through the remaining episodes. (PTI)

