Kannada film 'Vagachipani', backed by Anurag Kashyap, heads to Berlin Film Festival

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Feb 13: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Kannada production venture “Vagachipani” is all set to have its world premiere at the Forum strand of the 2025 Berlin Film Festival, the makers announced.

Titled “Tiger’s Pond” in English, the movie is directed by Natesh Hegde of “Pedro” fame. It will be screened at the film gala on Saturday.

Billed as a dark, lyrical crime drama with “rapturous textures and treacherous depths”, “Vagachipani” stars Dileesh Pothan, Achyut Kumar, Natesh, Gopal Hegde, Sumitra, Bindu Raxidi, Jahanghir MS and Nagaraj Hegde.

“It is such an honest and thrilling story. When I got a chance to onboard its journey, it was a very simple choice. Natesh’s storytelling is so effortless and fluid, that it transports you into the world where it’s happening.

“We are so happy that the film is premiering at Berlinale and hope that it’s liked as much globally thereafter,” Kashyap, who has produced “Vagachipani”, along with Ranjan Singh and Singapore-based producer Jeremy Chua, said in a statement.

“Vagachipani” follows the story of a cutthroat businessman of feudal heritage, who sets out to manipulate a local election but his designs run up against the defiance of a street-smart, outcast villager.

Hegde said it is an “emotional moment” for him as it’s the first ever Kannada film to be invited to the Berlinale.

“Suddenly I feel like the film became an individual entity and has begun its journey. I’m thankful to Anurag Kashyap for his love, Jeremy Chua for standing by in this long journey and Ranjan for being the support system,” the director said.

Hegde also thanked “Kantara” star Rishab Shetty, who not only served as a producer on his debut film “Pedro” but also extended his support for “Vagachipani”.

“Without Rishab Shetty’s support, this film wouldn’t have gone to the floors,” the filmmaker said. (PTI)

