Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ earns` 1.62 crore on opening day

MUMBAI, Sept 15: Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer “The Buckingham Murders” has grossed ` 1.62 crore at the box office in India on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Released in cinemas on Friday, the murder mystery is directed by Hansal Mehta and marks Kareena’s production debut.

“The Buckingham Murders” is also produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Balaji Telefilms took to social media to share the film’s box office success: “A career-best reviewed film and a performance shining brighter than ever in theaters! Rs 1.62 Cr NBOC Book your tickets now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas now.”

Set in the UK, The Buckingham Murders stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmeet Bhamra, a police officer grieving the loss of her child, who is assigned to investigate the case of a missing child.

The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in key roles.

The gripping storyline and Kareena’s intense performance have received widespread critical acclaim, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year. (PTI)

