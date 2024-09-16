32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
type here...

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ earns` 1.62 crore on opening day

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Sept 15: Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer “The Buckingham Murders” has grossed ` 1.62 crore at the box office in India on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Released in cinemas on Friday, the murder mystery is directed by Hansal Mehta and marks Kareena’s production debut.

- Advertisement -

“The Buckingham Murders” is also produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Balaji Telefilms took to social media to share the film’s box office success: “A career-best reviewed film and a performance shining brighter than ever in theaters! Rs 1.62 Cr NBOC Book your tickets now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas now.”

Set in the UK, The Buckingham Murders stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmeet Bhamra, a police officer grieving the loss of her child, who is assigned to investigate the case of a missing child.
The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in key roles.

The gripping storyline and Kareena’s intense performance have received widespread critical acclaim, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Multi-Modal Logistics Park to Establish Assam as a Key Trade Gateway

The Hills Times -
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India