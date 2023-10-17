Kareena shares glimpse into world of ‘The Buckingham Murders’: Woman I wanted to be for last 23 yrs

Mumbai, Oct 15: Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has always been a fan of detective stories and her upcoming film “The Buckingham Murders” fulfilled her wish of starring in one.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, “The Buckingham Murders” is billed as an “atmospheric thriller”. The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

Kareena, who is also producing the project along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, said she feels excited as an actor and a first-time producer.

“Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears… It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey… in the world of movies… I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer… I feel so odd writing thatů but I feel really cool,” the 43-year-old posted on Instagram.

In the London-set movie, Kareena plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop and single mother who recently lost her child in a shooting spree. She transfers to High Wycombe and is assigned the case of a missing child.

The actor said Jas was a character she had been waiting to play for the last 23 years.

“Being a huge fan of the detective series genreů watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 am, and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be,” she added. Kareena was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh-directed Netflix movie “Jaane Jaan”. She is currently filming for Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”. (PTI)