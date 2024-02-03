13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Kareena, Tabu and Kriti’s heist comedy ‘The Crew’ to release on March 29

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Feb 2: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming heist comedy “The Crew” will be released in theatres on March 29.

Kareena shared the news by posting a teaser video that features the three actors dressed in flight crew outfits, walking at an airport.

- Advertisement -

“Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Kriti and Tabu also shared the teaser clip on their respective Instagram pages.

“The Crew” is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of “Lootcase” fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. It will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.
The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post the 2018 female buddy comedy “Veere Di Wedding”. (PTI)

8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to release in India in September

The Hills Times - 0
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans