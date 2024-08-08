27 C
Kartik Aaryan,Kabir Khan tocelebrate‘ChanduChampion’at IFFM

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, the actor and director duo behind “Chandu Champion”, will be celebrating the sports drama at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The festival will be held in Melbourne from August 15 to 25 and will showcase a diverse range of films that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian cinema. Aaryan and Khan will hold a special interactive fan session at the gala on August 17.
“Chandu Champion” is inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, and stars Aaryan in the title role as a man across ages and phases, including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer. The Hindi film was released in theaters on June 14. “We are excited to welcome Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to IFFM for this special session.
Their collaboration on ‘Chandu Champion’ has not only set a new benchmark for sports biopics but has also inspired audiences with its powerful narrative and exceptional performances,” festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement. This will be Aaryan’s second appearance at IFFM. Last year, he received the Rising Global Indian Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the festival. (PTI)

