Konkona Sen Sharma celebrates 20 years of ‘Page 3’: Look back with so much gratitude

New Delhi, Jan 21: Actor Konkona Sen Sharma on Tuesday said she can hardly believe that her Hindi debut “Page 3” released 20 years ago and gave her a much loved character in Madhavi Sharma.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, “Page 3” featured Sensharma in the role of a journalist and was a critical and commercial success.

- Advertisement -

The film focuses on the actor’s character, who shifts to Mumbai in search of a job. She soon gets to work for a tabloid and begins to visit high society parties. In the process, she realises the dual lives of celebrities and the insecurities with which they live.

The 45-year-old actor posted a series of pictures from the shooting of the film with a heartfelt note.

“I can hardly believe ‘PAGE 3’ released 20 years ago! My first experience of filming in Bombay. This was 2005, the year of the flood and the year I moved to this city which has now been my home for over two decades,” Sharma.

The actor noted she was “young, full of abandon and free of expectations”. “But today I look back with so much gratitude.” “Thank you @imbhandarkar for Madhvi Sharma, a character I received so much love for. She also thanked co-stars Sandhya Mridul and Tara Sharma.

- Advertisement -

Bhandarkar, in a post on X, said there is a sense of “nostalgia and gratitude” when he looks back at the film, which truly connected with people from all walks of life.

“… It warms my heart to see how it still resonates. When we set out to create #Page3, I didn’t have a big budget or a star-studded cast, but I did have a passion for great content. I drew inspiration from the vibrant lives of Page 3 parties and journalists, and watching it blossom into a box office hit has been a dream come true. The critical acclaim and national awards were just the icing on the cake!” Sharma, in an Instagram post wrote, that good films live forever.

“And while I am no big star, I am so grateful to be part of a bunch of iconic films like this,” she wrote.

Produced by Bobby Pushkarna and Kavita Pushkarna, the film also featured Kunika, Atul Kulkarni, Boman Irani and Bikram Saluja. (PTI)