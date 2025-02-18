Kriti Sanon starts shooting for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

New Delhi, Feb 17: “Crew” star Kriti Sanon on Monday said she has begun filming for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming movie “Tere Ishk Mein”, also featuring Dhanush.

Sanon will play the character of Mukti alongside Dhanush’s Shankar in the film. It is produced by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

The actor shared the work update on her Instagram Stories.

“Day 1. Let’s go! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @cypplofficial Such a good feeling being back on set… Doing what I love the most!” she captioned a picture of the film’s clapboard.

“Tere Ishk Mein” marks a third collaboration between Dhanush and Rai after 2013’s “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re” (2021). The upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres on November 28.

Sanon was last seen in “Do Patti”, which also marked her debut as a producer. (PTI)