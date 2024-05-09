28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Lionsgate India, Abundantia & EFAR Films collaborating for two feature films

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Lionsgate India on Wednesday announced its partnership with production banner Abundantia Entertainment and content company EFAR Films for two feature film projects.
The three companies are teaming up for an action comedy film and a romantic comedy. The projects are currently in the scripting stage, according to a press release.

Lionsgate India, one of the most recent entrants in the South Asian market, distributes and licenses premium content to linear and digital platforms across the region. The studio also develops and produces original content in local Indian language content as well as adaptations of globally successful content.

- Advertisement -

“We are delighted to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films on two exciting upcoming projects. The projects underscore our commitment to delivering innovative and culturally resonant films to audience world over, and we are thrilled to bring this to life for our audiences in India.

“This is a testament to the power of gripping storytelling and the creative vision of our partners,” said Rohit Jain, President of Lionsgate Play Asia.

Abundantia Entertainment is the banner behind hit movies such as “Baby”, “Airlift”, “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”, “Chhorii” and “Jalsa” as well as shows like “Breathe” and “Hush Hush”.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said they are delighted to partner with Lionsgate and with EFAR Films for the two projects.

- Advertisement -

“At Abundantia Entertainment, we are committed to producing high-quality and engaging content that is uniquely Indian and resonates with audiences globally. The two upcoming films perfectly align with this vision,” he added.

Founded by Kavita Sharma Gandhi, EFAR Films LLP is a content development and distribution company that aims to collaborate and partner with talent, platforms, production houses and studios to take Indian stories across the globe.

Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India