Mammootty begins filming for new movie ‘Bazooka’

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI): South star Mammootty on Wednesday started shooting for his upcoming film “Bazooka” in Ernakulam, Kerala, the makers announced on Wednesday. The Malayalam-language crime drama is directed by debutant filmmaker Deeno Dennis, son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis. Mammootty said he was instantly drawn to “Bazooka”, which has a taut script and well-rounded characters. “It is nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and grabs your interest instantly. ‘Bazooka’ is an action film but it is also a game of wits and has strong, well-etched characters. “I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey,” the 71-year-old actor said in a statement. Dennis said it is a dream come true moment for him as he always aspired to work with the screen idol. “I feel thrilled as it is the privilege of a lifetime to direct someone of his stature and experience. Together, all of us are hoping to create movie magic and a film for the ages because Mammootty sir and his fans deserve nothing less than a cinematic milestone,” the director said.

