Manoj Bajpayee keen on shooting ‘The Family Man’ in Arunachal, other NE states: Deputy CM

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Itanagar, Feb 6: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is keen to explore shooting the next episodes of his hit web series ‘The Family Man’ in Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the region, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

Mein said that he met Bajpayee at the Jaipur airport recently, and while interacting with the National Award-winning actor, he came to know about his willingness to visit Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states to explore sites for shooting.

“During our interaction, Manoj ji expressed his willingness to visit Arunachal and other Northeastern States to explore sites for shooting the next episodes of his popular series on Amazon the ‘Family Man’. He also expressed his genuine interest in promoting tourism of the State,” the deputy CM posted in X.

“I extended a warm welcome and invited him to be my guest, recognizing the potential for his visit to showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh to a broader audience. Looking forward for (to) his visit to my home State,” he added. Bajpayee had earlier shared that shooting for the much-awaited third season of the series will begin in February-end, and it will be mostly shot in the Northeast. (PTI)

