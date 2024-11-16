28 C
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ wins best film award at Leeds International Film Festival

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Nov 15: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer “The Fable” has bagged the best film award at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival in the UK.

“The Fable”, directed by writer-director Raam Reddy, won the award in the Constellation Feature Film Competition, which honours the best “new, trailblazing cinema from around the world”.

In a statement, the competition jury said they were spellbound by Reddy’s “lyrical homage to old tales passed through generations and made always prescient through the steady rhythms and the undeniable truths of life”.

“The film spoke to notions of colonialism and labour relations through the gentle yet effective hand of magical realism, guiding the viewer through this tangible yet almost fairy-like land…
“No other film felt as fitting a choice for the Constellation Competition Grand Prize than this inventive, entrancing film about stories carried by stars and we hope that more and more audiences will be as lucky as we were to experience it as big as possible,” the jury said. “The Fable”, a US-Indian co-production, is about Dev (Bajpayee), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas.

In spite of all efforts, more fires break out, eventually leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are, as per the official plotline.

Bajpayee said he is proud of the recognition “The Fable” received at the Leeds International Film Festival.

“Working with director Raam Reddy, whose thoughtful storytelling and unique blend of magical realism added such depth to this project, alongside Pratap Reddy, Juhi Agarwal, and later, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, has been a profound experience.

“My co-stars Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome brought extraordinary talent to this journey. Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema. I hope ‘The Fable’ continues to inspire and touch people around the world,” the actor said in a statement.

Executive producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said she is thrilled about receiving the best film award.
“This win is a testament to Raam Reddy’s vision and Manoj Bajpayee’s remarkable performance. We’re honoured to see our story resonate with global audiences on such a grand stage. The magic of ‘magic realism’ has just begun!,” Monga said.

Reddy said he is grateful for the win at the Leeds International Film Festival.

“I want to dedicate this award to my amazing team, whose sustained passion and effort over the years have brought The Fable to life!,” the director said.

Last month, “The Fable” won the special jury prize at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. (PTI)

