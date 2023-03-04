Manushi Chhillar Joins Varun Tej’s Next Action-Drama Film

Mumbai, March 3 (PTI): Model-actor Manushi Chhillar has come has boarded the cast of south star Varun Tej’s upcoming bilingual feature film, Sony Pictures International Productions announced Friday.

Touted as India’s biggest Air Force action film, the Telugu-Hindi drama, is inspired by true events. It marks feature directorial debut of noted ad-filmmaker-cinematographer, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. According to the makers, the upcoming feature is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

In the film, Tej will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot and Chillar will be portraying the role of a radar officer.

The former Miss Universe, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer “Samrat Prithviraj”, said she is thrilled to be part of the project that will help her dig deeper into the life and journey of the officers of the Indian Air Force.

“I am elated to be a part of this incredible spectacle filled with action and working with Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures. I am grateful to my director, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, for trusting in me.