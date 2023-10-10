29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’ to release in December

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 9: “Operation Valentine”, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, will hit the screens on December 8, Sony Pictures International Productions has announced.
Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is a Telugu-Hindi action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad-filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.
Sony Pictures International Productions shared the release date of the movie on its official Instagram page.
“Ensuring Peace through Intimidation. #OperationValentine: Sky High Reveal,” the post read.
The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 October, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0