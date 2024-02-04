18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Operation Valentine to release in March

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Feb 3: “Operation Valentine”, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, will hit the screens on March 1, Sony Pictures International Productions has announced.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is a Telugu-Hindi action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad-filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

- Advertisement -

Sony Pictures International Productions shared the release date of the movie on its official Instagram page. “The date is locked for the big mission! #OperationValentine Missile landing in theatres on MARCH 1st, 2024. Massive release worldwide in Telugu & Hindi,” the post read.
“Operation Valentine” is written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. (PTI)

10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Worst publicity stunt’ Celebs, social media users roast Poonam Pandey for...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron