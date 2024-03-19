24 C
MM Keeravaani to compose music for Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

New Delhi, March 18: Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Monday announced that ‘RRR’ composer MM Keeravaani will score the music for his upcoming directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’.

The movie marks Kher’s second project as director after 2002’s ‘Om Jai Jagadish’. Kher expressed gratitude to Keeravaani, who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from ‘RRR’, for boarding his film. ‘ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat!’ the director wrote in an X post.

Kher said he had been a fan of Keeravaani’s work since he heard the song ‘Tum Mile Dil Khile’ from the 1994 film ‘Criminal’.

‘Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho!’ he captioned his video with Keeravaani composing a tune in a music studio.

The shooting of ‘Tanvi the Great’, a musical story, is underway. (PTI)

