Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Mobile theatre company Picturetime to screen RRR, Rockstar at IFFI

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Nov 19: Imtiaz Ali’s “Rockstar”, SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” and Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan” are some of the movies that will be shown at two inflatable theatres during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

These films and many others will also be shown across north and south goa through Picturetime Digiplex, a mobile theatre company.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) have partnered with Picturetime to screen movies during the annual film gala, slated to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

With a seating capacity of 120 per screen, the inflatable theatres will also showcase Pa. Ranjith’s latest action adventure “Thangalaan” and “The Vaccine War” by Vivek Agnihotri.

The inflatable theatres will also screen movies that competed in the festival’s main competition, the Indian Panorama section, such as Malayalam drama “Aattam”, Bengali drama “Aparajito”, based on the making of the Satyajit Ray classic “Pather Panchali”, Avinash Arun’s “Three of Us”, Rishab Shetty’s “Kantara” and Adivi Sesh’s “Major”.

From the Indian classic, the company will hold screenings of Ray’s “Agantuk”, Kundan Shah’s “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Guide” featuring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, Ketan Mehta’s “Mirch Masala”, Raj Kapoor’s “Bobby”, and Anup Singh’s “Qissa”, starring late Irrfan Khan.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO PicturetimeDigiplex, said the company has a firm belief in making the big screen experience accessible and affordable to everyone.

“This year at IFFI, our two inflatable theatres will not only give delegates an immersive cinematic experience but will also ensure that locals in Goa—beyond the main venues—can engage with world-class cinema through our traveling open-air screen,” Chaudhary said in a statement.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the NFDC and ESG, will host the 55th edition of the festival. (PTI)

