Mr India winner Shubham Sharma to represent country at Mister Supranational 2025

NEW DELHI, March 2: Shubham Sharma, the recently crowned Mr India winner, is set to represent the country at the Mister Supranational 2025 pageant.

The 24-year-old from Maharashtra emerged as the winner out of 80 prospective participants from across India who were shortlisted and invited to Mumbai to compete at the mega auditions for the coveted title.

Sharma said he is honoured to represent the country at Mister Supranational 2025, which will take place in Poland on June 28.

“Winning Mr India 2025 is a dream come true, and I am honoured to represent my country globally.”

“I’m grateful to the Times Group for this life-altering opportunity, and I look forward to making India proud at Mister Supranational 2025,” Sharma said in a statement.

During the Mr India 2025 competition, the contestants went through different rounds which tested them on the basis of personality, talent, confidence, intellect, fitness and presentation.

The jury panel comprised Mr World 2016 winner Rohit Khandelwal, who was also the first Indian to win the title; Mister Supranational 2018 Prathamesh Maulingkar; Mister Supranational 2016 – 2nd Runner-up Jitesh Thakur; Miss Supranational Asia 2022 Ritika Khatnani; Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta; and Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal.

This year, Mr India 2025 also launched a web series titled “The Hunt for India’s Most Desirable Man,” which documents the journey of the contestants right from registration to the finale. (PTI)