18 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

Mr India winner Shubham Sharma to represent country at Mister Supranational 2025

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 2: Shubham Sharma, the recently crowned Mr India winner, is set to represent the country at the Mister Supranational 2025 pageant.

The 24-year-old from Maharashtra emerged as the winner out of 80 prospective participants from across India who were shortlisted and invited to Mumbai to compete at the mega auditions for the coveted title.

- Advertisement -

Sharma said he is honoured to represent the country at Mister Supranational 2025, which will take place in Poland on June 28.

Related Posts:

“Winning Mr India 2025 is a dream come true, and I am honoured to represent my country globally.”

“I’m grateful to the Times Group for this life-altering opportunity, and I look forward to making India proud at Mister Supranational 2025,” Sharma said in a statement.

During the Mr India 2025 competition, the contestants went through different rounds which tested them on the basis of personality, talent, confidence, intellect, fitness and presentation.

- Advertisement -

The jury panel comprised Mr World 2016 winner Rohit Khandelwal, who was also the first Indian to win the title; Mister Supranational 2018 Prathamesh Maulingkar; Mister Supranational 2016 – 2nd Runner-up Jitesh Thakur; Miss Supranational Asia 2022 Ritika Khatnani; Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta; and Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal.

This year, Mr India 2025 also launched a web series titled “The Hunt for India’s Most Desirable Man,” which documents the journey of the contestants right from registration to the finale. (PTI)

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers