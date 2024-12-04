22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
type here...

My personality is that of a rebel, I like challenging norms: ‘Mirzapur’ star Shweta Tripathi

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 3: Like many others, she once dreamt of being the heroine in wispy chiffons running through mustard fields. But Shweta Tripathi’s career arc turned out radically different and the “Mirzapur” actor, who says she likes challenging norms, will have it no other way.

“My personality type is of a rebel. I am all of 5ft, I don’t fit your archetype of a heroine, I like challenging those norms,” the actor, known for her roles with a difference in “Masaan” and OTT shows including “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein”, told PTI. The actor, who is in her 30s, can pinpoint just when it all changed, when her thoughts crystallised. It was in 2009 when she was working on her debut show “Kya Mast Hai Life”. “I would travel to Malad from Bandra every day and I had a cab driver, a very nice guy. One day, when the car stopped at the red light, he looked outside and his gaze lingered there for more than usual. I turned to see what was happening — there was a movie poster with three women in bikinis. “… I promised myself there and then that I never want to be this,” Shweta said.

- Advertisement -

The actor, whose portrayal as the spunky Golu from “Mirzapur” has won her accolades, clarified that she doesn’t have a problem with wearing a bikini or a swimsuit.

Related Posts:

“But being displayed like that is something I wouldn’t like,” she said.

Equally, Shweta is happy that films and shows are now exploring the sexuality of women. These are the roles she has no qualms in choosing – be it the student infatuated with her teacher in “Haraamkhor”, the acid attack survivor in “Kaalkoot” or the the brilliant student-turned gang woman in “Mirzapur”, the show that made her a household name.

“I love the fact there are films like ‘Masaan’ and ‘Mirzapur’, where it is about female desire… It is important to have characters like Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal in ‘Mirzapur’) or Devi (Richa Chadha in ‘Masaan’) because we belong to a very progressive land and culture. And, if we keep clipping our wings, then it will be in every aspect and every sector.” Her father was a bureaucrat and her mother a teacher. Growing up in the Andamans and Delhi, she said she dreamt of being the quintessential heroine made popular by Yash Raj Films romances.

- Advertisement -

“But fortunately, unfortunately, I have not done any of that. What I have done are films like ‘Masaan’ and ‘Gone Kesh’, which is about a girl who has alopecia… Everyone has a different purpose and you can get inspired by others but you have to find your own purpose. “I think I am chasing the joy of storytelling, stories that raise the bar of emotion. So that when people see my story, or my character, they feel something. Because of dad and mom, I want to be part of stories that move people or make them uncomfortable.”

A mainstream romance is not out of the picture but it will depend on the character, the story and how much leverage it gives her to drive her independent cinema choices. (PTI)

10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu