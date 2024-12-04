My personality is that of a rebel, I like challenging norms: ‘Mirzapur’ star Shweta Tripathi

New Delhi, Dec 3: Like many others, she once dreamt of being the heroine in wispy chiffons running through mustard fields. But Shweta Tripathi’s career arc turned out radically different and the “Mirzapur” actor, who says she likes challenging norms, will have it no other way.

“My personality type is of a rebel. I am all of 5ft, I don’t fit your archetype of a heroine, I like challenging those norms,” the actor, known for her roles with a difference in “Masaan” and OTT shows including “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein”, told PTI. The actor, who is in her 30s, can pinpoint just when it all changed, when her thoughts crystallised. It was in 2009 when she was working on her debut show “Kya Mast Hai Life”. “I would travel to Malad from Bandra every day and I had a cab driver, a very nice guy. One day, when the car stopped at the red light, he looked outside and his gaze lingered there for more than usual. I turned to see what was happening — there was a movie poster with three women in bikinis. “… I promised myself there and then that I never want to be this,” Shweta said.

- Advertisement -

The actor, whose portrayal as the spunky Golu from “Mirzapur” has won her accolades, clarified that she doesn’t have a problem with wearing a bikini or a swimsuit.

“But being displayed like that is something I wouldn’t like,” she said.

Equally, Shweta is happy that films and shows are now exploring the sexuality of women. These are the roles she has no qualms in choosing – be it the student infatuated with her teacher in “Haraamkhor”, the acid attack survivor in “Kaalkoot” or the the brilliant student-turned gang woman in “Mirzapur”, the show that made her a household name.

“I love the fact there are films like ‘Masaan’ and ‘Mirzapur’, where it is about female desire… It is important to have characters like Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal in ‘Mirzapur’) or Devi (Richa Chadha in ‘Masaan’) because we belong to a very progressive land and culture. And, if we keep clipping our wings, then it will be in every aspect and every sector.” Her father was a bureaucrat and her mother a teacher. Growing up in the Andamans and Delhi, she said she dreamt of being the quintessential heroine made popular by Yash Raj Films romances.

- Advertisement -

“But fortunately, unfortunately, I have not done any of that. What I have done are films like ‘Masaan’ and ‘Gone Kesh’, which is about a girl who has alopecia… Everyone has a different purpose and you can get inspired by others but you have to find your own purpose. “I think I am chasing the joy of storytelling, stories that raise the bar of emotion. So that when people see my story, or my character, they feel something. Because of dad and mom, I want to be part of stories that move people or make them uncomfortable.”

A mainstream romance is not out of the picture but it will depend on the character, the story and how much leverage it gives her to drive her independent cinema choices. (PTI)