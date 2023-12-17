Never thought my name would be attached to Deep Purple: Simon McBride

NEW DELHI, Dec 16: After playing with Deep Purple and its members on and off for several years, singer-guitarist Simon McBride says it’s incredible to officially be a part of the band that was such a big part of his growing up years.

The Irish singer-guitarist joined Deep Purple officially last year as a replacement for Steve Morse. He is set to perform in Bangalore on Saturday and Sunday with members Ian Gillan, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Roger Glover for BookMyShow Live’s newest IP, Bandland.

McBride, who has never been to India and hopes to soak in the culture briefly during his short trip to the country, said Deep Purple’s music has always been a huge influence, not just on him, but on music lovers all over the world.

“They’ve influenced me over the years. I learned their songs when I was a kid so it’s incredible for me to be a part of that. I never ever thought or believed that my name would be attached to Deep Purple but now it is. I treat them like we’re playing in a normal pub band or something,” McBride told PTI in an interview.

The Belfast-born guitarist also counts Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath among his influences. A talented guitarist, McBride mastered a guitar when he was just nine and was named ‘The Guitarist of the Year’ by Guitarist magazine when he was just 15 years old.

The musician said all the band members get along well because of their shared love for music. “It is what keeps them going and I’m exactly the same. I’ve played with them all at several times or several points over the years. I get along with them and get free reign to do whatever I want, there are no barriers,” he said.

Deep Purple was formed in 1968 and has withstood many changes over the years with new members replacing old artists. Paice is the last remaining original member from band’s foundation days. (PTI)

