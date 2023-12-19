17 C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
'People say Kashmir is mini-Switzerland, I say Switzerland is mini-Kashmir'

Srinagar, Dec 18: Kashmir is tranquil and beautiful, says actor Bhagyashree, who wonders why people go abroad when there is so much beauty in India.

The 54-year-old, who shot to fame with her film debut “Maine Pyar Kiya” in 1989, said a lot of tourists want to visit the Valley but are apprehensive.

“Whenever I come here I am reminded of Amir Khusro’s couplet that ‘If there is Paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here’. Do not miss visiting Kashmir in your lifetime. It is so tranquil and beautiful here that I do not understand why people go to Switzerland or Europe. When there is so much beauty in our own country, why go elsewhere?” Bhagyashree told PTI at a tourist resort in Anantnag district.

“People here say Kashmir is a mini-Switzerland but I say Switzerland is mini-Kashmir. You feel inner peace here. People are so good that you will never face a problem,” she added.

The actor also praised the Kashmiri cuisine and hospitality. “The food is very tasty and the people are sweet like jaggery,” she added. (PTI)

