Thursday, February 27, 2025
Preity Zinta visits Maha Kumbh Mela, takes holy dip

New Delhi, Feb 26: Actor Preity Zinta visited Maha Kumbh Mela for the third time and said her experience has been magical, heartwarming and a bit sad. Zinta shared a video post on her X handle on Wednesday featuring her visit to the festival where she took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The actor expressed her experience in the caption.

“This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela & it was magical, heartwarming & a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom & it meant the world to her. Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life & death only to realise the duality of life & attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love? No! I’m not,” she wrote.

“It’s deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is, eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo.”

“I came back with the notion that – we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then, har har mahadev,” she concluded.

Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on January 13 and concludes on Wednesday. Millions attended the festival over the last month including several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon and others. (PTI)

