Preity Zinta calls her Varanasi trip after Maha Kumbh ‘an adventure’

New Delhi, March 3: Actor Preity Zinta on Monday said visiting Varanasi’s famous Kashi Vishwanath temple for Mahashivratri with her mother was nothing short of an adventure.

The actor, who took a holy dip at the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela on February 26, shared a lengthy note on her X page detailing her trip with mother Nilprabha Zinta from Prayagraj to Varanasi. “What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri. So I told her, of course ma, let’s go.

“Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed & roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk & do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. We decided we will go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw we did it all & more, as we walked forever in crazy crowds,” Zinta captioned a montage of her pictures and videos with her mother.

The actor, who will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”, shared a few observations of her Varanasi visit.

“The crowd in Varanasi was very decent. Never did I encounter anything negative and, people are essentially good. Even though the trip took us hours we never felt it, thanks to the power of faith & the collective energy of the people around.”

Zinta, known for films such as “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Soldier”, “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, and “Sangharsh”, said she had never seen her mother this happy.

“ů she was glowing. Looking at her I realised that the greatest seva is not towards god but towards our parents. Sadly we only realise their value, once we become parents,” said the actor, who shares twins Gia and Jay with husband, Los Angeles-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough. Even though her mother initiated this entire trip, the calling was hers, added Zinta.

“… She was just the excuse. We reached at midnight & saw the midnight Arti. It was for a few seconds as no VIP services were available but it didn’t matter.

“It wasn’t the destination but the journey that was important. It was my mom’s shining smile I took back with me as Mahadev’s blessing & it was beyond precious. I love you Ma! Thanks for this incredible trip,” she said. (PTI)