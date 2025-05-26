27 C
Prime Video reality series 'The Traitors' to premiere on June 12

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Prime Video on Friday announced that its original unscripted show “The Traitors”, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will premiere on the streamer on June 12.

The IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format, “The Traitors”, a collaboration with All3Media International and produced by BBC Studios India Productions, features 20 celebrities from various spheres, who come together in this ultimate test of trust and betrayal, as they compete to win a significant cash prize and the coveted title

After its premiere on June 12, new episodes of the show will release every Thursday.

“Prime Video has consistently been home to some of the biggest and most beloved scripted shows in the country. Now, we’re making a bold leap as we scale our Unscripted content slate with our biggest reality series yet—The Traitors,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

“…We’re thrilled to have Karan Johar as the host—who better to stoke the fire in this volatile mix of 20 celebrities, each vying for a massive cash prize and the title of ultimate winner! The Traitors promises immersive entertainment and next-level mind games that are sure to captivate our wide gamut of audiences.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, said, “India is one of the most dynamic and exciting markets in the world, with an audience base that’s highly receptive to reality shows. The Indian adaptation of The Traitors offers this audience high calibre celebrities and intense drama, all wrapped up in a thriller-esque gameplay.”

Neha Khurana, Executive Producer for The Traitors, BBC Studios India Productions, said,”With an all-celebrity cast and jaw-dropping twists, The Traitors is an unmissable treat for fans of high-stakes reality entertainment.”

