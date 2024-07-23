27 C
Raghav Juyal says he knew his character in ‘Kill’ will ‘open doors’ for him

New Delhi, July 22: “Kill” star Raghav Juyal says he knew that “Kill” was going to open doors for him in the industry when he first auditioned for the action movie, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
Touted as India’s most violent film ever by its makers, the movie continues to enjoy a theatrical run in the third week. Also starring Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala, it has earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office. Juyal, 33, who is famous for his dancing skills as well as comic timing as a host on several dance reality shows, plays the antagonist in the movie.

“While watching the auditions, I realised this character is going to open doors for me as an actor in this industry and it did. Everyone loved it and I got amazing reviews,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“Kill” follows the story of Army commando Amrit, who boards the train in which his girlfriend and her family are also travelling. However, things go awry when Fani (Juyal) and his gang enter the train and begin to mercilessly kill its passengers. (PTI)

