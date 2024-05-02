30 C
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri wraps filming for ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

MUMBAI, May 1: “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has concluded production, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film, a quirky family drama, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, best known for movies such as “Dream Girl” and “Dream Girl 2”. It is set to be released in theatres on October 11.

“Lights out, wrap party on! #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo in theatres near you on 11th October 2024,” production banner T-Series posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rao and Dimri shared a funny behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set in which they dance together on the iconic 1990s song “Aapke Aa Jaane Se” from Govinda-starrer “Khudgarz”.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” is written by Shaandilyaa and Yusuf Ali Khan. It is produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaao Films in association with Thinkink picturez. (PTI)

 

