‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will come on Diwali for sure, says producer Bhushan Kumar

Mumbai, Sept 12: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will arrive in theatres on Diwali and there is no plan to shift the release date of the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar said on Thursday. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, also starring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, is set clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s “Singham Again” on November 1.

There were reports that Kumar had met with director Rohit Shetty and Devgn to discuss the impending clash of the two big budget movies. “We are bringing ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on November 1, that is for sure,” Kumar told reporters here at the trailer launch of “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Viral Video”.

- Advertisement -

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, is the sequel of the hit franchise and is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second sequel released in 2022. The second part was a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

“Singham Again” is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led “Singham” series, which started with 2011’s “Singham” and was followed by “Singham Returns” in 2014. It is also the fifth film in Shetty’s cinematic cop universe, which includes Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar. The cast for “Singham Again” includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Viral Video” features Rajkummar and Tripti Dimri in the lead. The romantic-comedy, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will debut in theatres in October 11. (PTI)

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India