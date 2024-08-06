30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
type here...

Rajshri Productions, fans celebrate30 years of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 5: Production house Rajshri Productions on Monday celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”, billed as one of the most iconic and highest grossing Hindi films of all time. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the musical romance drama starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead with an ensemble cast of Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, and Reema Lagoo.
The production banner shared a series of posts on its official Instagram account to mark the milestone.
In the first video, Rajshri Productions summed the best moments from the 199 minute-long film in a minute.
“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, let’s revisit the full movie summed up in 1 min that redefined love and sacrifice. Share your favorite moment in the comments below! #30YearsOfHAHK #prem #nisha #30thAnniversary #HumAapkeHainKoun,” read the caption of the post. In the next video, the banner shared the clip where Doctor Chacha, played by Satish Shah, recites a romantic sher right before the song “Didi Tera Devar Deewana”. The caption was: “30 years ago, Doctor Chacha gifted us the iconic line: “Dil Ne Kaha Dekhe Jo Jalwe Husn-e-Yaar Ke, Laya Hai Unhein Kaun Falak Se Utaar Ke.” Have you ever used this charming line in real life? Drop a comment below! #celebration #Prem #Nisha #30thAnniversary.”
Released on August 5, 1994, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” was Barjatya’s follow-up to his superhit 1989 debut “Maine Pyar Kiya”.
The Hindi film revolved around two close-knit families and their friends as they come together to celebrate the Indian wedding traditions in a journey marked by both love and loss. It was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release, having grossed a reported earnings of ₹127 crore. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kuki-Zo MLAs Urge Centre to Reconsider Replacing Assam Rifles in Manipur

The Hills Times -
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List