Rajshri Productions, fans celebrate30 years of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’

Mumbai, Aug 5: Production house Rajshri Productions on Monday celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”, billed as one of the most iconic and highest grossing Hindi films of all time. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the musical romance drama starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead with an ensemble cast of Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, and Reema Lagoo.

The production banner shared a series of posts on its official Instagram account to mark the milestone.

In the first video, Rajshri Productions summed the best moments from the 199 minute-long film in a minute.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, let’s revisit the full movie summed up in 1 min that redefined love and sacrifice. Share your favorite moment in the comments below! #30YearsOfHAHK #prem #nisha #30thAnniversary #HumAapkeHainKoun,” read the caption of the post. In the next video, the banner shared the clip where Doctor Chacha, played by Satish Shah, recites a romantic sher right before the song “Didi Tera Devar Deewana”. The caption was: “30 years ago, Doctor Chacha gifted us the iconic line: “Dil Ne Kaha Dekhe Jo Jalwe Husn-e-Yaar Ke, Laya Hai Unhein Kaun Falak Se Utaar Ke.” Have you ever used this charming line in real life? Drop a comment below! #celebration #Prem #Nisha #30thAnniversary.”

Released on August 5, 1994, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” was Barjatya’s follow-up to his superhit 1989 debut “Maine Pyar Kiya”.

The Hindi film revolved around two close-knit families and their friends as they come together to celebrate the Indian wedding traditions in a journey marked by both love and loss. It was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release, having grossed a reported earnings of ₹127 crore. (PTI)

