Monday, May 29, 2023
Ram Charan to produce ‘The India House’, Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher to star

By The Hills Times
Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI): “RRR” star Ram Charan on Sunday announced his latest production venture “The India House”, which will feature actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.
The pre-independence drama will be directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, who has penned movies such as “Johaar” and “Bhairava Geetha”.
Charan announced the project on the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.
“On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film – THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!” the actor-producer posted.
The film is the first production venture under Charan and Vikram Reddy’s newly launched banner V Mega Pictures. “The Kashmir Files” producer Abhishek Agarwal Arts (AAArts) is also attached to the project.

