Ranveer Singh, director Aditya Dhar offer prayers at Golden Temple

New Delhi, Nov 24: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya on Sunday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The duo visited the famous gurudwara before starting the second schedule of their upcoming movie.

“Blessed,” Dhar posted on Instagram alongside pictures from his and Singh’s visit to the Golden Temple.

- Advertisement -

Singh wrote, “Jako rakhe saiya, maar sake na koi (no one will be able to harm anyone who is close to God).”

The untitled film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.

The team shot for an elaborate schedule in Bangkok earlier this year.

Dhar, best known for his 2019 directorial debut “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, will also produce the movie along with brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. (PTI)