24 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 1, 2024
type here...

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani reuniting for ‘Masti 4’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai: Filmmaker Indra Kumar on Thursday announced the fourth installment of his comedy franchise Masti, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

The upcoming movie will be helmed by Milap Zaveri. It is produced by Kumar, A Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria and S K Ahluwalia.

- Advertisement -

Zaveri, best known for Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, said he is looking forward to directing the project.

“At its core, Masti 4 is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter.”

“We want to go back to the OG (original) for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate and while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart,” the director said in a statement.

The first part of the Masti franchise released in 2004. It spawned two sequels: Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016).

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 March, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0