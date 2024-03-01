Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani reuniting for ‘Masti 4’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Indra Kumar on Thursday announced the fourth installment of his comedy franchise Masti, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

The upcoming movie will be helmed by Milap Zaveri. It is produced by Kumar, A Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria and S K Ahluwalia.

Zaveri, best known for Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, said he is looking forward to directing the project.

“At its core, Masti 4 is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter.”

“We want to go back to the OG (original) for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate and while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart,” the director said in a statement.

The first part of the Masti franchise released in 2004. It spawned two sequels: Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016).