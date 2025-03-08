21.9 C
Joe Russo says Robert Downey Jr researching backstory for Doctor Doom role

Los Angeles, March 7: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr is immersed in researching the backstory for his role of villain Doctor Doom in the two upcoming Marvel films, filmmaker Joe Anthony said.
Downey Jr was announced as the lead villain in the next chapter of Marvel movies after playing Avengers’ superhero Iron Man (Tony Stark) for over a decade.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Joe and Anthony Russo, co-directors of the last two Avengers movies, spoke about Downey’s involvement in “Avengers: Doomsday”.

“It’s a very intense process developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe told the publication.

“(Downey’s) writing backstory, costume ideas … I think he just loves really rich, three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character,” the director added. In July, Downey surprised the crowd at Comic-Con by revealing that he would play Doctor Doom. His superhero character Iron Man died in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”. “Avengers: Doomsday” is slated to release in May 2026. The follow-up “Avengers: Secret Wars”, is scheduled for a release in May 2027. (PTI)

