28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 3, 2023
type here...

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ earns over ` 60 crore in five days

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

L

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI): Karan Johar’s latest directorial “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” has raised Rs 60.22 crore at the domestic box office since its release, the makers said Wednesday.
“Rocky Aur Rani…” follows the love story of the titular couple, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.
Johar’s banner Dharma Productions shared the film’s latest collection on its official social media pages.
“India ki sabse favourite prem kahaani is reigning victorious at the box office!” the studio posted the update on Twitter.
According to the banner, “Rocky Aur Rani” added Rs 7.30 crore for its fifth day collection, bringing up the total earnings to Rs 60.22 crore. Also featuring cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film has also been lauded by the critics since its premiere last Friday.

Benefits Of Morning Walk
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Most Famous Rivers In India
Most Famous Rivers In India
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Industry colleagues mourn ‘Lagaan’ art director Nitin Desai’s demise

The Hills Times - 0
Benefits Of Morning Walk Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future Most Famous Rivers In India Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer