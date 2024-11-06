Rohit Shetty says ‘Singham Again’ his fastest ` 100 crore film, thanks audience for support

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Director Rohit Shetty on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards viewers for making “Singham Again” his fastest ` 100 crore earning movie, saying he is “humbled” by their love and support.

The filmmaker said the movie, which released on November 1 during the Diwali weekend, is also his 10th film to hit the milestone. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.

“Singham Again”, the third installment in the “Singham” franchise, features a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

“SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled,” Shetty wrote in an Instagram post.

According to the makers, the film earned ` 125 crore (net) at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

Shetty’s previous films “Golmaal 3” (2010), “Singham” (2011), “Bol Bachchan” (2012), “Chennai Express” (2013), “Singham Returns” (2014), “Dilwale” (2015), “Golmaal Again” (2017), “Simmba” (2018), and “Sooryavanshi” (2021) are already part of the Rs 100 crore club.

“Singham Again” is the fifth film in Shetty’s ambitious cop universe, which also stars Akshay and Ranveer’s characters Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao. (PTI)

