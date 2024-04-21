25 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 22, 2024
type here...

Salman Khan house firing: Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma express deep concerns over incident

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Mumbai, April 21: Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has expressed his deep concern over the recent gunfire incident outside Khan’s Mumbai residence.

- Advertisement -

In his statement, Sharma emphasized the family’s unity and their gratitude for the support received, while also refraining from any further comments to respect the ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police.

The incident involved two individuals on a motorcycle firing four rounds outside Khan’s house, leading to the Mumbai crime branch escalating the investigation and adding new sections to the FIR against the accused.

Key figures wanted in connection with the case include gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi. Sharma, in his conversation with ANI, stressed the family’s unity during this difficult time and acknowledged the competent work of Mumbai Police.

Recent updates from Mumbai Crime Branch officials suggest that the gunmen intended to intimidate rather than cause harm.

- Advertisement -

They also confirmed that the accused had conducted a reconnaissance of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel with the intention of scaring him. Investigations are ongoing, with statements recorded from both families in Bihar and seven individuals from Haryana and other states currently being questioned.

10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cost, speed top priority for logistics sector: Last-mile trends report 2024

The Hills Times - 0
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs