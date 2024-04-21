Salman Khan house firing: Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma express deep concerns over incident

HT Digital,

Mumbai, April 21: Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has expressed his deep concern over the recent gunfire incident outside Khan’s Mumbai residence.

In his statement, Sharma emphasized the family’s unity and their gratitude for the support received, while also refraining from any further comments to respect the ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police.

The incident involved two individuals on a motorcycle firing four rounds outside Khan’s house, leading to the Mumbai crime branch escalating the investigation and adding new sections to the FIR against the accused.

Key figures wanted in connection with the case include gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi. Sharma, in his conversation with ANI, stressed the family’s unity during this difficult time and acknowledged the competent work of Mumbai Police.

Recent updates from Mumbai Crime Branch officials suggest that the gunmen intended to intimidate rather than cause harm.

They also confirmed that the accused had conducted a reconnaissance of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel with the intention of scaring him. Investigations are ongoing, with statements recorded from both families in Bihar and seven individuals from Haryana and other states currently being questioned.