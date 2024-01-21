Separated some months ago: Anam Mirza confirms sister Sania Mirza’s divorce with Shoaib Malik

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 21: Anam Mirza, sister of retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, announced on Sunday that Sania and her husband, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, have legally ended their marriage.

- Advertisement -

The couple had been separated for ‘some months’. This announcement came a day after Shoaib married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

The couple shared photos from their wedding on their social media accounts. Sania and Shoaib, who have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik, got married in 2010 and had been living in Dubai.

Sana Javed is known for her work in the Pakistani entertainment industry, having debuted in 2012. Shoaib, a former all-rounder, played his last international match for Pakistan in 2021.