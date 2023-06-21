24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
type here...

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Karan Johar on 25 yrs as director

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, June 20 (PTI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said he is proud of longtime friend and collaborator Karan Johar, who is celebrating his silver jubilee as a filmmaker this year with the release of his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani”.
Unveiling the teaser of “Rocky Aur Rani…” on Twitter, Shah Rukh said Karan’s father and late filmmaker Yash Johar would be “feeling extremely happy” about his son’s achievements.

“Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from 4 heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud,” the superstar wrote in a brief note that he posted alongside the teaser link.
Shah Rukh starred in Karan’s directorial debut “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998, and the duo went on to work together on films such as “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” (2001), “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006), and “My Name Is Khan” (2010).

- Advertisement -

“Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPrem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…” the actor added.
Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, “Rocky Aur Rani…” marks Karan’s return to direction after 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which also featured Shah Rukh in a cameo.
The 1.16 minute teaser of the family drama, which promises a “wholesome big-screen entertainer”, is set to the tune of its song “Tum Kya Mile”, said the makers.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BTS@10: Indian ARMY celebrate debut of K-pop band as they wait...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow