SRK, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan in list of highest celebrity taxpayers: Fortune India

NEW DELHI, Sept 6: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan topped the list of celebrity taxpayers with advance tax payment of ` 92 crore in 2023-24, followed by Tamil actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay at a distant second, according to a list compiled by Fortune India Magazine.

Fortune India’s ‘The Star Cast’ list is based on advance tax payments by celebrities and places film star Salman Khan in the third position and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in fourth place.

Virat Kohli paid ` 66 crore in advance tax in 2023-24 fiscal making him the highest taxpayer among cricketers in the country.

Tamil superstar Vijay who paid ` 80 crore as tax. Salman Khan also featured in the list as he paid `75 crore. The list also featured names like Amitabh Bachchan (`71 crore), Ajay Devgn (`42 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (`36 crore), Hrithik Roshan (`28 crore), Kapil Sharma (`26 crore), Kareena Kapoor (`20 crore) and Shahid Kapoor (`14 crore) from the world of entertainment. Actors Mohan Lal and Allu Arjun both paid advance taxes of `14 crore each and Kiara Advani (`12 crore). Both Katrina Kaif and Pankaj Tripathi paid `11 crore advance tax, while Aamir Khan paid ` 10 crore in FY24. (AGENCIES)