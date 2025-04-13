Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ collects` 20.1 cr at box office in two days

NEW DELHI, April 12: “Jaat”, starring Sunny Deol, has earned ` 20.1 crore at the domestic box office (gross) in two days.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film released in theatres on April 10. It collected ` 11.6 crore on its opening day.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office collection on its official X handle on Saturday.

“#JAAT collects 20.1 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC in 2 days. A blockbuster weekend loading. Book your tickets for #JAAT now! #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @megopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial @peoplemediafcy & @ZeeStudios_. A @MusicThaman Mass Beat ,” read the caption.

Thew film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Siyami Kher. (PTI)