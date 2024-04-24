35 C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
The Legend of Hanuman’ to return with season four on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai, April 23: Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced the fourth season of animated series “The Legend of Hanuman”.
Narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar, the series is billed as the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian.
It follows Hanuman’s journey of self discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.
According to the streamer, the new chapter will chronicle the “legendary battle between the good and evil as the mighty Hanuman along with mythical legends Sugreev and Angad prepares to front it once again”.
“We are thrilled to once again partner with Disney+ Hotstar to continue ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ with this new season. The heroism of Lord Hanuman means so much to the world and it has been our personal mission to share that strength in our portrayal of this timeless legend loved by millions,” Sharad Devarajan, creator and executive producer, said in a statement.
“He has inspired generations for thousands of years and his morals, lessons and universal truths of righteousness remain more relevant today than ever before. I am grateful to the millions of fans who have supported the series and excited to share this new action-packed season with the world,” he added.
Produced by Graphic India, Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang, “The Legend of Hanuman” also features the voice of actor Daman Baggan. (PTI)

 

