Dipesh Kumar finishes last in javelin throw F54 final

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Paris, Sep 6 (PTI) India’s Dipesh Kumar finished last in the final of the men’s javelin throw F54 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.
The 19-year-old Indian finished at the bottom in a seven-men field with a best throw of 26.11.
Dipesh, who won a gold medal in the Khelo India Para Games at New Delhi in December 2023, was the last athlete to throw in his event and needed above 30 to be in contention for a podium.
However, he finished well short of that mark.
Athletes classified in F54 category compete in field events from a seated position. Different disability groups compete in this class, including people with spinal cord injuries.

