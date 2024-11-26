‘The Trend’, Abhipriya Chakraborty win top prizes at All-India K-Pop contest 2024

New Delhi, Nov 25: K-pop group The Trend from Arunachal Pradesh won the top prize at the finale of the All-India K-pop Contest 2024, organized by the Korean Cultural Centre India.

The competition came to an end at the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition and Convention Centre on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The Trend, an eight-member group, bagged the top prize in the dance category after a performance on “God’s Menu” by Stray Kids.

In the vocal category, Kolkata-based Abhipriya Chakraborty claimed the top award with a rendition of IU’s “Love Wins All”.

Both winners were awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Korea to experience the country’s rich culture.

Other standout performers included New Delhi-based Outkasts, who secured the first runner-up position in the dance category with their rendition of “O.O” by NMIXX.

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad’s Sejal Dubey claimed second runner-up honours with her performance of “Criminal” by Taemin.

In the vocal category, New Delhi’s Bem Khuvung was named first runner-up for his performance of “Still Love You” by Lee Hong Gi and Yoo Hwe Seung, while Nuu Anu from Kohima earned the second runner-up spot.

The 14th edition of the content attracted 10,559 registrations from 11 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kohima, and Ahmedabad.

Twelve teams advanced to the grand finale after rigorous regional qualifiers and semifinals, during which they performed before a panel of entertainment experts, including renowned choreographer Park Bong-Young, formerly of One Million Dance Studio.

- Advertisement -

“Thanks to the enthusiastic support from Indian fans, K-pop has gained tremendous love, leading us to this Grand Finale. We look forward to returning next year with an even more spectacular stage for our Indian fans,” said Hwang II Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in India. (PTI)