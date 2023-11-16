‘Tiger 3’ earns ` 240 crore at global box office in opening weekend

Mumbai, Nov 15: “Tiger 3”, fronted by Salman Khan, has amassed ` 240 crore in its gross box office collection in the first three days of its release, production banner Yash Raj Films said on Wednesday.

In a press note, the production house said the Maneesh Sharma directorial collected ` 180.50 crore (gross) in India and ` 59.50 (gross) overseas in the opening weekend, bringing the total box office collection of the film to ` 240 crore gross.

The film’s nett collection in India stands at ` 148.50 crore. Salman Khan on Wednesday thanked his fans for giving a brilliant start to his latest release “Tiger 3″, which has become a runaway success at the worldwide box office with ` 240 crore in the first three days.

“I’m delighted with the response from audience and fans for ‘Tiger 3′. They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story.”

”’Tiger’ is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide,” Salman said in a statement.

According to the YRF, the film had the ”biggest opening weekend” for the ”Tiger” franchise as well as lead stars Salman and Katrina. Set after the events of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ”Pathaan”, ”Tiger 3” sees Salman’s titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe. (PTI)