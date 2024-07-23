27 C
Till I can bank on girl-next-door roles I would do that, says Saiee Manjrekar

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 22: Saiee Manjrekar is comfortable playing girl-next-door characters as the actor says she will shed the image with time and by taking on diverse roles. The 22-year-old actor made her debut with Salman Khan’s “Dabangg 3” and then went on to feature in movies such as Telugu film “Ghani”, “Major” and “Skanda”.

Her upcoming movie is “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, in which she plays the younger version of Tabu’s character. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari.

“The whole girl-next-door thing comes purely on the basis that I’m too young, naive, gullible, and probably it shows somewhere (on my face). As I experience things in life, it will automatically start showing, or people will see something different in me and cast me in different roles. “So, till I can bank on the girl-next-door role I would love to do that. When the time comes, I’ll break out and do something else. I’m pretty open to things. I’m happy with the work I’m doing,” the actor told PTI.

In an industry known for its unpredictability, Saiee – daughter of noted actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar – said the journey of every actor is unique.

“Roadblocks are there in everything one does today. I look at it as a race; though it is probably not the best way to look at it. Everyone is running towards the finish line, I feel the end goal for everyone is the same, but someone might be running downhill or uphill.

“Everyone has a different journey but you have to live through them and experience things and see where you want to be,” she said. “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, directed by Neeraj Pandey, revolves around a couple, played by Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who separates when the former is jailed for murder. They cross paths after 20 years when he is released from prison.

On her experience of working with Tabu, Saiee said, “I feel Tabu ma’am’s ease with which she goes about a scene is really inspiring. She is so easy and natural in front of the camera and that inspires me a lot.”

Also starring Jimmy Shergill, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” is set to be released in theatres on August 2.

The film is presented by NH Studioz and a Friday Filmworks production. It is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia. (PTI)

