Twitter User Unveils His Girlfriend’s “Letter Of Closure” Indicating Their Breakup

GUWAHATI, March 2: Lately, a Twitter user became apparent for sharing his girlfriend’s letter which claims to break the relationship with him. The user, named Velin, has been asked to sign the “letter of closure” and officially cease their relationship.

Velin took to his Twitter handle and disclosed the screenshot of his chat with the girl and became viral. The letter mentioned certain reasons that made the girlfriend to reconsider her decision of being with him.

She stated in the letter that there was an issue that had been constantly bothering her as she became aware of something which prompted her re-evaluate their relationship. She regrets to announce that she would not be able to continue her relationship with him.

The girl further mentioned that the information she received made her uncomfortable and question their relationship’s foundation. She also penned down that this decision was not easy for her to make as she was in an extremely critical situation to be true to herself and her ideals. At last she wished him luck and wished that Velin would respect her decision.

The post grabbed the attention of several users of Twitter one of whom commented that the girl is a better communicator while another stated that the template will be sent to his friend to make him single.